you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary

The prime minister will also participate in the 'Ekta Diwas Parade', visit a technology demonstration site and interact with civil service probationers at Kevadiya, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on October 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The prime minister will also participate in the "Ekta Diwas Parade", visit a technology demonstration site and interact with civil service probationers at Kevadiya, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on October 30.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the 'Run For Unity'.

In his latest "Mann ki Baat" radio address, Modi had urged people to participate in large numbers in the 'Run For Unity'.

'Run for Unity' is a symbol of unison and shows that the country is moving in one direction and collectively aims for "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", he had said.

The "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" programme was announced by the prime minister on October 32, 2015 on the 140th birth anniversary of Patel.

The programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and Union territories in the country with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding among them.

As per the programme, each year, every state/UT would be paired with another state/UT in India for reciprocal interaction between the people.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.