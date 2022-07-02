PM Modi to participate in BJP's two-day national meeting in Hyderabad: What's on agenda?

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding its national executive meeting on July 2 and July 3 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the event.

The two-day meeting began with BJP president JP Nadda’s speech. Nadda inaugurated the National Office Bearer's meeting at HICC and also chaired a meeting of the party's National General Secretaries. BJP National Vice-President Vasundhara Raje addressed a press conference.

The BJP’s recent victory in four states, strategy for the upcoming elections and successful completion of the Modi government’s eight years are expected to be the highlights during the party’s national executive meeting.

The BJP’s frontal attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and other parties is also likely to feature prominently during the proceedings, according to news agency PTI.

The nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA’s presidential nominee may also feature during the meeting, as the BJP can claim to have continuously been working towards empowering the downtrodden sections of the society.

The meeting will end with PM Modi's concluding remarks, where he will set the agenda for the party’s activities in the coming weeks and months. This is the BJP’s third meeting in the South, after Bengaluru and Kozhikode, since the party came to power in 2014.

The meeting is being held a day after the Supreme Court’s scathing criticism of the BJP’s now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad and in the aftermath of the protests against Agnipath, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces.