 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to participate in all-India water ministers' meet on Thursday

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a national-level conference on water on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047' in Bhopal from January 5-6.

Representative image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing his remarks at the all-India water ministers' meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047' which brings together key policymakers to discuss "ways to harness water resources for sustainable development".

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a national-level conference on water on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047' in Bhopal from January 5-6.

PM Modi said he will be sharing his thoughts at the conference on Thursday.

“At around 9:45 am tomorrow, 5th January, I will be sharing my remarks at all-India water ministers meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047.' This forum brings together key policymakers to discuss ways to harness water resources for sustainable development and human progress,” he said in a tweet.

The primary objective of the two-day 'All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water' is to gather inputs for the India@2047 and '5P' vision from the different stakeholders of the states and also to improve engagement and partnership with the states and to share the initiatives and schemes of the government, the ministry said in a statement.

While addressing the challenges of water security as part of the India@2047 plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier proclaimed the '5P' mantra for sustainability, it said.