PM Modi to open mega hospital with hi-tech centralised automated lab; to have 7-storey research block

A 2,600-bed new private hospital equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully automated laboratory, patient-centric wards and OPDs, and built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind is all set to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here next.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.

The hospital is slated to be inaugurated by the prime minister on August 24. The new super speciality hospital will initially open with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phase-wise manner in the course of the next five years. The hospital with 81 specialities, once fully operational, is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials said.

According to Dr Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of the hospital, the project was first envisioned in 2012 and the initial plan was to site it in Delhi but eventually it was decided to build it in Faridabad. The groundwork for the project had started in mid-2016 was delayed due to multiple factors like acquisition of farm lands, and was heavily stalled during the lockdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”However, Covid also taught us lessons, and some of the designs were redrawn and certain elements were incorporated to make the hospital environment safer for people as Covid infection is now being assumed to spread largely through droplets or air. So, we have built something called a negative pressure room – a kind of an an isolation room, in which suspected cases can be kept away from others. This is different from a regular isolation room,” he told.