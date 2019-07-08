PM Modi to meet MPs who have held ministerial post either at Centre or in state govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet later this week all those BJP MPs who have held ministerial post either at the Centre or in the state, sources said on July 8. He will also hold separate meetings -- one with all the women BJP MPs and another with those MPs who are under 45 years of age, they said.

These meetings are a part of a series of meetings planned by the party to introduce BJP MPs with the prime minister, a source said.

In total, seven such meetings of the BJP MPs have been planned with the prime minister. Modi has already met party parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories.

These meetings have been planned so that the BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the prime minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.

An MP, who attended one of these meetings, said Modi directly interacted with them and it was more of an informal meeting.

The Union ministers are not part of these meetings, barring Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also BJP president and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The meetings are usually held at the prime minister's official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

This will be the first series of meeting of Modi with newly-elected MPs of 17th Lok Sabha.