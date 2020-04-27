PM Modi to meet CMs: Discussion on lockdown lifting on May 3 likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers via a video conference on April 27 to discuss the further course of action to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

This will be the fourth interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.

During the meeting, the lockdown will be reviewed and a possible exit strategy will be discussed, media reports suggest.

PTI reported that the a "graded" exit from the lockdown will be evaluated.

The report added that some states are willing to extend the lockdown after May 3.

States are expected to request a financial package, and an amendment to the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act, according to an NDTV report.

Nine chief ministers - mostly from east and northeastern India - are expected to speak during the video conference, the report said.

According to an Indian Express report, here are some more demands that states are likely to make:

>> Special trains to transport migrant workers to their home states>> Permission to allow more economic activities in non-hotspots>> Financial resources to support small businesses and the vulnerable

>> Additional testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment

India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The previous interaction between PM Modi and chief ministers had taken place on April 11, during which most states had called for an extension of the nationwide lockdown. PM Modi had on April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3.

India has recorded nearly 27,000 cases of COVID-19, and over 800 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

