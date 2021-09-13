MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of university named after noted Jat figure on September 14

This will be followed by an address, and he will also visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and the university, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on September 14, his office has said.

This will be followed by an address, and he will also visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and the university, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It said the university is being established by the state government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.

The university is being set up in an area spread over ​​92 acres in Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh's Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division, the PMO said.

The government's decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP's bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state early next year.

Close

Related stories

A section of Jats, who live in sizeable numbers in western Uttar Pradesh, are seen to be aggrieved with the BJP over the issues of farmers.

The establishment of a defense industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by Modi while inaugurating the UP investors summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

A total of six nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the corridor, the PMO said.

In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed, and land has been allotted to 19 firms which will invest Rs 1,245 crore in the node, it added.

The corridor will help make the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promote "Make in India", it said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Sep 13, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.