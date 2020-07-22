PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5, only 200 people invited to ensure social distancing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra – a trust set up by the Centre to oversee the construction of the temple – told news agency ANI, "To ensure social distancing at the programme, we've decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees."

Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram as well as Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Giri said.

All chief ministers will be invited to the programme, he added.

A member of the Ram Mandir Trust had earlier said that former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other frontline leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, including Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar, will also be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple.

Ram Mandir trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das had earlier told news agency PTI that five silver bricks will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony.

The bricks are believed to symbolise five planets as per the Hindu mythology, he said, adding that the design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed.

According to trust sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat , Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are also on the list of invitees, PTI has reported.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid once stood. The verdict had said that land will be given to the Muslim plaintiffs for the construction of a mosque elsewhere in Ayodhya.