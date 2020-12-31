MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of LHPs at six sites on January 1 via video conferencing

His office said on Friday that Modi will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission.

PTI
December 31, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites across six states on January 1 via video conferencing.

His office said on Friday that Modi will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission.

During the event, he will release a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named ''NAVARITIH'' (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India, the Prime Minister''s Office said.

Besides the housing and urban affairs minister, chief ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be present on the occasion.

The Light House Projects (LHPs) showcase the best of new-age alternative global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale, the statement said.

They are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages to provide an ecosystem for adoption of innovative technologies in the housing construction sector in a holistic manner.

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

They comprise about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

The PMO said these projects will demonstrate and deliver ready to live houses at an expedited pace within 12 months, as compared to conventional brick and mortar construction, and will be more economical, sustainable, of high quality and durability.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 31, 2020 07:50 am

