PM Modi to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Kerala on a two-day trip on April 24, will lay the foundation stone for the country's first Digital Science Park, a Rs-1,500-crore project, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, April 25.

The third-generation Science Park (they are located in bustling city centres) will come up close to the Digital University of Kerala at Technopark Phase IV - Technocity, a government release said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, various ministers of the Left government and Congress's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor would be attending the event, the release said.

The Digital Science Park project had been conceived as a multidisciplinary cluster-based interactive-innovation zone focused on digital technologies and is expected to be completed in two years, it said.