PM Modi to lay foundation for Mangaluru Junction railway station upgradation

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for renovation 2 railway stations in UP's Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of Mangaluru Junction railway station to international standards through video conferencing on August 6.

The union government has decided to upgrade Mangaluru Junction railway station to international standards under the Amrit Bharat station scheme and the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the same through video conferencing, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in a statement on Thursday.

Kateel also thanked the PM and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took the initiative for the upgradation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023-24 budget speech had announced that Mangaluru Junction, Mangaluru Central, Bantwal and Subramanya railway stations in Dakshina Kannada district will be upgraded under Amrit Bharat station scheme, he recalled.

Mangaluru Junction station will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 19.32 crore. The development of other train stations under this scheme will be undertaken soon, he added.