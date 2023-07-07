PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana on July 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal on Saturday, according to official sources.

Modi would visit the famous Bhadrakali temple in the district before attending the events and would also address a public meeting, they said.

This would be Modi's third visit this year to the poll-bound state. He earlier visited Telangana in January and April.

Newly appointed state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with senior leaders left for Warangal today to oversee the arrangements for the Prime Minister's programmes, party sources said.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the railway wagon manufacturing unit, Kazipet to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced wagon manufacturing capacity. It will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas, an official release had earlier said.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made by Telangana police in view of Modi's visit to Warangal to take part in a public meeting.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar held a review meeting on the security arrangements through video conference with Warangal Commissioner and other senior police officials, an official release said on Thursday.

The DGP said departments concerned should work in coordination to ensure that there are no glitches during the Prime Minister's visit.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath said senior police officers have been appointed as in-charges and armed security arrangements have been made in Mamunur, Bhadrakali Temple, and Arts College where the Prime Minister is expected to visit on Saturday.

Ranganath told PTI that over 3,500 police personnel are being deployed to oversee security arrangements.

A traffic advisory has already been issued and Warangal was declared a no-fly zone from July 6 till July 8, the release added.