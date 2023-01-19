 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, inaugurate two Metro rail lines during Mumbai visit

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

The PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare during his visit to Mumbai on Thursday.

He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an official release said.

Flying activities, including use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, will not be allowed under the limits of police stations at BKC and nearby areas in Mumbai from noon till midnight in view of the PM's visit, police said.

A few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes, the traffic police said.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its eyes on the cash-rich Mumbai civic body to dislodge the rival Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction from power in the civic elections, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.