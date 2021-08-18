MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to launch multiple projects in Somnath on August 20

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

PTI
August 18, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat on August 20 via video conferencing. The PMO said in a statement on Wednesday that the projects to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

The Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at a total cost of over Rs 47 crore.

The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed on the premises of 'Tourist Facilitation Centre', displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of the old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore, the statement noted.

This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she found that the old temple was in ruins. The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity, it added.

Shree Parvati Temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #Somnath
first published: Aug 18, 2021 09:00 pm

