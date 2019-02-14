Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to launch Kisan scheme; farmers to receive first installment on February 24

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be credited in farmers' accounts by the prime minister at the proposed Kisan Maha Adhiveshan at Fertilizer ground here, BJP zonal vice president Stayendra Sinha said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on February 24 the government scheme of giving Rs 6,000 annual financial assistance to farmers which was announced in the interim budget, a senior BJP leader said Wednesday.

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be credited in farmers' accounts by the prime minister at the proposed Kisan Maha Adhiveshan at Fertilizer ground here, BJP zonal vice president Satyendra Sinha said.

Sinha, however, did not give the number of farmers who will receive the money on the day the scheme is launched.

The two-day farmers' conclave will be inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah on February 23.

On Wednesday, BJP state president Sunil Bansal along with party MPs and MLAs took stock of preparation at the rally ground.

"PM Modi will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, announced in the budget, under which the first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be credited in farmers' account. There will be a huge rush of over 7,000 farmers from Gorakhpur and surrounding districts for which the preparation is in full swing," said Sinha.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers cultivating up to two hectares (5 acres) will get a direct cash support of Rs 6,000 annually, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Special transport arrangements have been made to ferry farmers from different areas to the rally ground, Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party district president Prahlad Yadav hit out at proposed rally by the PM, saying, "In 2016, from the same Fertilizer ground, the PM had laid the foundation stone for two key projects in Gorakhpur -- the AIIMS and Fertilizer factory -- both of which have not been completed even three years after announcement."
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme #Uttar Pradesh

