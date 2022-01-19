MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to launch initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The programme will unveil year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: ANI)

(Image Courtesy: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

The programme will unveil year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' on January 20 at 10:30 am.

During the event, the prime minister will flag off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These are 'My India Healthy India'; Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers; Women: Flag Bearers of India; Power of Peace Bus Campaign; Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally; United India Motor Bike Campaign; and green initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

In the 'My India Healthy India' initiative, multiple events and programmes will be held in medical colleges and hospitals with a focus on spirituality, well-being and nutrition, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

These include organisation of medical camps, cancer screening, conferences for doctors and other health care workers, among others, it added.

Under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers', 75 farmer empowerment campaigns, 75 farmer conferences, 75 sustainable yogic farming training programmes and several other such initiatives for the welfare of farmers will be held.

Under the 'Women: Flag Bearers of India', the initiatives will focus on social transformation through women empowerment and empowerment of girl child, the statement said.

The 'Power of Peace Bus Campaign' will cover 75 cities and tehsils and will carry an exhibition on the positive transformation of today’s youth, it said.

The 'Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally' will be held to different heritage sites, drawing a connection between heritage and environment. The 'United India Motor Bike Campaign' will be held from Mount Abu to Delhi and will cover multiple cities.

The initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will include monthly cleanliness drives, community cleaning programmes and awareness campaigns, the statement said.

During the event, a song dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, will also be released. Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.

Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumari movement has spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of the 53rd ascension anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, founding father of Brahma Kumaris.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Jan 19, 2022 02:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.