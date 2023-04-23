 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to launch India's first Water Metro on April 25: All you need to know

Aparna Banerjea
Apr 23, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system. Here are more details on the new project.

In another move to boost economic growth, tourism and transport connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi, Kerala.

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system.

Set to be launched by PM Modi as a "dream project" of the state, the water metro would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.