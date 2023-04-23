PM Modi to launch India's first Water Metro on April 25: All you need to know

Set to be launched by PM Modi as a "dream project" of the state, the water metro would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.

In another move to boost economic growth, tourism and transport connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi, Kerala.

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system.

Set to be launched by PM Modi as a "dream project" of the state, the water metro would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.

Here is all you need to know about India's first Water Metro:

- The project will be launched at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post. The project will be funded by Government of Kerala and German bank KfW.

-Electric-hybrid boats are being used for the service. Kochi Water Metro had also won the Gucci Electric Boats Award, the international award for electric boats.

ALSO READ: Bus v/s Metro debate unnecessary: Global urban mobility expert Ramírez

- The Kochi Water Metro will connect 10 islands in and around the city. It will have 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.

-As a first phase of the project, service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals, the Chief Minister stated.

-The specialty of Kochi Water Metro is the floating pontoons that can stay at the same level with the boat during eavesdropping and descending times.

-Passengers can travel in both Kochi metro and water metro using the "Kochi 1" card. They can also book the tickets digitally.

-Minimum ticket rate for boat journey is Rs 20. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers.

-Vijayan also stated in his post that the cost-effective and secure journey in air-conditioned boats would help people to reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls.

-As on date, there are 15 Indian cities that have an active metro rail service and an operational metro map. These cities include Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Mumbai, Noida, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kanpur, and Pune.

Ease of travel

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Office on April 23 stated that Modi government has made a "conscious choice to avoid a one-size fits all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity."

PMO's statement also highlighted various forms of mass rapid transit systems, such as:

Metro Lite: It is a low-cost Mass Rapid Transit System with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability, and environment friendliness as that of a conventional metro system. It is a low-cost mobility solution for tier-2 cities and smaller cities with Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic of up to 15,000. Metro Lite costs 40 percent of a conventional metro system. It is being planned in Jammu, Srinagar, and Gorakhpur.

Metro Neo: It has rubber-tyred electric coaches powered by an overhead traction system running on a road slab with exclusive right of way, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability, and environment friendliness as that of a conventional metro system. Metro Neo resembles an electric bus trolley and can cater to a ridership of up to 8,000 Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic. It does not require a standard gauge track. MetroNeo is being planned in Nasik, Maharashtra.

Regional Rapid Transit System: For the first time, a Regional Rapid Transit System connecting two cities in NCR (Delhi – Meerut) is being introduced. It is envisaged as a transformational intervention set to revolutionize regional development.