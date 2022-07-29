English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to launch India's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat

    During his visit, Modi will launch 'India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX)', the country's first international bullion exchange, the Gujarat government said in a release.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) near Gandhinagar on Friday.

    During his visit, Modi will launch 'India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX)', the country's first international bullion exchange, the Gujarat government said in a release.

    This exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India, a statement by the IFSC Authority said.

    The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

    Apart from that, Modi will launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect platform. Under this system, all orders on Nifty derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. The Connect platform will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC.

    Close

    Related stories

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Amit Shah, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will attend the events, the release said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #International Bullion Exchange #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.