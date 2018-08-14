PM Modi to launch book on Venkaiah Naidu completing a year as Vice President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on completion of his one year in office. The book will be unveiled at a function on August 20, where former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Devegowda will be present, besides some ruling and opposition party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The book carries Naidu's experience as Vice President of India and his views on being in office.

"The vice president has talked about his "khatte-meethe" (sweet and sour) experiences so far. He is a people's man who loves meeting and interacting with them but feels restricted by protocol," a source said.

He has also raised the issue of smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha, of which he is the Chairman, and has expressed his concerns, sources said.

The book also features experiences of people who are closely associated with Naidu on how they see him in the post.

Naidu, 69, has said that in his first year in the constitutional office he had carried out "effective engagement" with different stakeholders through his visits to 28 of the 29 states across the country.

He said his engagements were focused on students, youths and farmers, and science and research and culture as 60 per cent of his total 313 major outdoor events were related to them.

Setting a record for any vice president, Naidu visited 28 of the 29 states in the country. Sikkim was the only state he could not visit as a scheduled event had to be cancelled due to inclement weather. He visited all the seven northeastern states.

According his office, he visited 56 universities and addressed 29 convocations urging students and youths to look forward to the future with a sense of confidence, seizing the emerging opportunities within and outside the country as complete individuals rooted in Indian cultural ethos while at the same time imbibing modern vision.