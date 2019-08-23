PM Modi to launch $4.2 million redevelopment project of Hindu temple in Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the USD 4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

In the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit by India, Modi, who arrives here on Saturday as part of his state visit, will launch the redevelopment of the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama at a special ceremony.

“In Bahrain there would be interactions with the Indian diaspora. It would be an honour for me to be present at the special ceremony marking the re-development of the temple of Lord Shreenathji, among the oldest temples in the Gulf region,” Modi said in a tweet on twitter.

Bob Thaker, President of Thattai Hindu Merchant community, said the newly-built structure will have 45,000 square feet in area and will have 80 per cent more capacity to host devotees in terms of space.

The project also envisages a facility for hosting Hindu weddings, in line with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority's initiative to make the Kingdom a hub of Indian weddings, the News of Bahrain quoted Thaker as saying.

"There will also be knowledge centre as well as a museum attached to the temple," he said.

Bhagwan Asarpota, a prominent member of the Thattai Hindu Merchants Community, said: "We are fortunate to have the Indian Prime Minister visit the temple amidst its 200th year celebrations."