MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to kickstart BJP poll campaign in Coimbatore on February 25

Assembly polls are likely to place in Tamil Nadu sometime in April-May.

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Coimbatore and address an election meeting on February 25, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said on Monday.

The venue and time of the rally will be announced in a couple of days, Murugan told reporters here, after a meeting with party executive and senior leaders from 12 districts in the Western Region of the State.

During his visit to Chennai on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including Railways, in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address a BJP Youth wing conference in Salem on February 21, Murugana said. To a question on alliance with the ruling AIADMK, Murugan said it was already decided and reiterated by party president J P Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah during their visits to the State. Seat sharing will be finalised very soon and BJP members will represent the assembly in double digits, Murugan claimed.

Assembly polls are likely to place in Tamil Nadu sometime in April-May.

Close
On increasing fuel prices, he said it was dependent on International prices.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Tamil Nadu
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.