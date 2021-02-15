PM Modi to kickstart BJP poll campaign in Coimbatore on February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Coimbatore and address an election meeting on February 25, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said on Monday.

The venue and time of the rally will be announced in a couple of days, Murugan told reporters here, after a meeting with party executive and senior leaders from 12 districts in the Western Region of the State.

During his visit to Chennai on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including Railways, in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address a BJP Youth wing conference in Salem on February 21, Murugana said. To a question on alliance with the ruling AIADMK, Murugan said it was already decided and reiterated by party president J P Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah during their visits to the State. Seat sharing will be finalised very soon and BJP members will represent the assembly in double digits, Murugan claimed.

Assembly polls are likely to place in Tamil Nadu sometime in April-May.

On increasing fuel prices, he said it was dependent on International prices.