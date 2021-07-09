MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes on July 13

"Hon'ble PM Shri narendramodi will interact with #Tokyo Olympic bound athletes to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8th August 2021," the government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, posted on its twitter page.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons on July 13, three days before the first batch of athletes departs for the Games in Tokyo.

The interaction will be held virtually owing to the COVID-19 situation.

The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight.

More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of the contingent.

In view of the raging COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Olympics #Sports #Tokyo
first published: Jul 9, 2021 10:55 am

