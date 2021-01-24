MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on January 25, 2021 at 12 noon via video conferencing.

PTI
January 24, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Monday via video conferencing, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on January 25, 2021 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion, the PMO said in a statement.

This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
first published: Jan 24, 2021 06:32 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.