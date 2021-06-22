MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon-2021

Toycathon-2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE on January 5, 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas, the PMO noted.

PTI
June 22, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organised for non-digital toy concepts, it said.

India's domestic market as well as the global toy market offers a huge opportunity to the manufacturing sector.Toycathon-2021 is aimed at boosting the toy industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market.
