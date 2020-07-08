App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to interact with NGOs of his Lok Sabha constituency on July 9

The prime minister will interact with representatives of such organisations on Thursday via video conference to discuss their experience and showcase their efforts.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs to discuss their efforts towards food distribution and other assistance rendered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Prime Minister's Office has said. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

During the nationwide lockdown, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was timely available for everyone in need, a PMO statement said.

The prime minister will interact with representatives of such organisations on Thursday via video conference to discuss their experience and showcase their efforts.

Close

During the lockdown, more than a hundred organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and two lakh dry ration kits through the food cell of the district administration, as well as through individual efforts, the statement noted.

Apart from food distribution, these organisations were instrumental in distribution of masks, sanitisers and other items. They have been honoured as 'corona warriors' by the district administration.

These organisations serve in diverse fields including education, social, religious, health, hotels and social clubs, and other professional sectors, the statement said.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Varanasi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.