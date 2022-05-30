 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban and rural), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna, among others, the official said.

“Discussion held on global developments. We insisted on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem,” PM Modi said after the India-UK bilateral talks. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact virtually with some of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban and rural), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna, among others, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also interact with the beneficiaries of these schemes, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #beneficiaries of welfare schemes #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: May 30, 2022 02:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.