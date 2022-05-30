PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh

“Discussion held on global developments. We insisted on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem,” PM Modi said after the India-UK bilateral talks. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact virtually with some of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban and rural), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna, among others, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also interact with the beneficiaries of these schemes, he added.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes