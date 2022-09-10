PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida on September 12

PM Narendra Modi (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida on September 12, his office said on Saturday.

The four-day summit, which is being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood', the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974, it said. "The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women," it noted.

"Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector, resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years," it added. The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 per cent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at IDF WDS 2022, the PMO said.

The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers witness the global best practices, it said.