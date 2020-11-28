PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Monday

The 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six-lane NH19, which has been made with a cost of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi an hour

PTI
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to inaugurate a six-lane stretch of the national highway between the city and Prayagraj, and will also attend Dev Deepawali there. A PMO statement said on Saturday that Modi will also undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project and go to the Sarnath archaeological site as well.

The 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six-lane NH19, which has been made with a cost of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi an hour, it added. The statement noted that Dev Deepawali has become a world famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi and is celebrated on every 'poornima' of the Hindu month of 'Kartik'.

PM Modi makes fresh pitch for ‘one nation, one election’, says it is ‘need of India’

Close

The prime minister will start the festivities by lighting an earthen lamp on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the holy river Ganga, it said. He will also see the light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #Business #Kashi Vishwanath #Narendra Modi #Temple Corridor Project #Varanasi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.