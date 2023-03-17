 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate two-day global conference on millets on March 18

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

A video on millets, which the government named 'Shree Anna', will also be released during the event, with the announcement of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) as the global centre of excellence, an official statement said.

It was on March 5, 2021, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM), accepting India's proposal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate a two-day global conference on millets in the national capital and also unveil a customised postal stamp as well as a commemorative currency coin to mark the International Year of Millets being celebrated this year.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his counterparts from six countries will be present at the event. Video messages from the Heads of State of Ethiopia and Guyana would also be played during the inaugural ceremony.

A roundtable session of agriculture ministers as well as bilateral meetings will be convened. The global conference is expected to witness participation from over 100 countries, and several stakeholders will attend the event virtually from across the globe.