PM Modi to inaugurate slew of developmental projects in Tamil Nadu on April 8

Apr 07, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Following his arrival, PM Modi will open the new terminal of Chennai aiport, the first phase of which has been completed.

According to Chennai airport officials, the new integrated terminal is spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu.

Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the visit while motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination as elaborate traffic diversions have been made, police said.

Following his arrival, PM Modi will open the new terminal, the first phase of which has been completed. It is expected to enhance the passenger traffic to 35 million per year.

"This will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," Modi had said in a tweet.