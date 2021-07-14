MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to inaugurate several rail projects in Gujarat on July 16

Modi will also flag off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and an MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key railway projects in Gujarat via video-conferencing on Friday and also throw open an Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and a Nature Park in the Gujarat Science City to the public.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday said the railway projects include the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

Modi will also flag off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and an MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

The PMO said the Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 71 crore and provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports.

Care has been taken to make it a "divyang" (differently-abled) friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts and a dedicated parking space. The complete building is designed and provided with green building rating features.

Close

Related stories

The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes and the station will also house a five-star hotel, the PMO said.

The Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crore, along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crore, it added.

The state-of-the-art public Aquatics Gallery consists of tanks dedicated to aquatic species from different regions of the world, along with a main tank with sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-metre walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics, the PMO said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister's Office
first published: Jul 14, 2021 08:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.