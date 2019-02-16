Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate several projects in Maharashtra on February 16

Modi will also lay foundation stone of Dhule-Nardana and JalgaonManmad third railway line besides flagging off Bhusaval-Bandra Khandesh Express through video link.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Yavatmal and Dhule district of Maharashtra February 16 to launch several projects, an official release said here.

At Yavatmal in Vidarbha, the prime minister will inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal students.

He will also hand over the keys of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to some of the beneficiaries.

Modi will also flag-off Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Train service through video link.

He will distribute certificates or cheques under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women Self-Help Groups.

In Dhule, the prime minister will inaugurate the Lower Panazara medium project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana (PMKSY). He will also lay foundation stone of Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dhule City Water Supply Scheme.

Modi will also lay foundation stone of Dhule-Nardana and JalgaonManmad third railway line besides flagging off Bhusaval-Bandra Khandesh Express through video link.
