PM Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patel statue on October 31: 10 interesting facts about the Statue of Unity

Moneycontrol News

The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

The statue, built on a river island called Sadhu Bet, will be dedicated to the nation on Patel’s birth anniversary during an event in Gujarat’s Kevadiya village.

Construction of the world’s tallest statue was completed in a record time of 33 months.

The 182-metre tall statue surpasses the 153-metre Spring Temple Buddha in China and is almost twice as tall as the 93-metre Statue of Liberty in US.

Here’s a look at 10 interesting features of the statue dedicated to the ‘Iron Man of India’:

> It has been claimed that Patel’s memorial was the quickest such statue to be completed. Construction of the structure began on December 19, 2015. China’s Spring Temple Buddha statue had taken 11 years to complete.

> The statue was built by Larsen & Toubro Ltd at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore. It was built with 1.80 lakh cubic metres of concrete, 18,500 tonnes of reinforced steel, 6,500 tonnes of structured steel, 1,700 tonnes of bronze and 1,850 tonnes of bronze cladding.

> Located approximately 3.5 kilometres downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on the bed of the river Narmada, the statue is at 182 metres from the road entry and 208.5 metres from the river entry point.

> The statue rises out of a star-shaped, geometric base that covers the entire Sadhu Bet. It was conceived as a naturalistic depiction of Sardar Patel and is made to appear as if it is walking on water towards the dam, from a distance.

> It is slender at the base, which goes against the practice that other such statues have followed.

> The walking pose of the statue opens up a gap of 6.4 metres between the two feet, which had to be tested to withstand wind velocity.

> It has been engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 50 metre per second (almost 180 kmph). The Statue of Unity is also built survive earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 10 km and within a radius of 12 km of the statue.

> The premises are divided into five zones. The first zone is up to the statue’s shin, comprising three levels, including an exhibit floor, mezzanine and roof. It will contain a memorial garden and a large museum. Zone two extends up to the statue's thighs at 149 metres, while Zone three goes up to the viewing gallery at 153 metres. Zone four consists of maintenance area while Zone five is the statue’s head and shoulders.

> There are two high-speed passenger elevators installed in the statue’s core to take visitors up to a viewing gallery present at the chest-level of the statue. The gallery can accommodate 200 tourists at a time, who can have a view of the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, which also form the point where Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra meet.