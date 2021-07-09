MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges in UP next week: Official

"The PM will be inaugurating nine medical colleges in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, and Sidharth Nagar. He may inaugurate the institutions on July 15 or July 16. His programme is scheduled for Varanasi on these dates and he will be inaugurating from there," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
He said there were 12 medical colleges in the state before 2017 and the number has now gone up to 48 with 13 more medical colleges under construction.

Of the nine medical colleges to be opened next week, recruitment of 400 faculty members is under process, Sehgal added.
PTI
first published: Jul 9, 2021 02:52 pm

