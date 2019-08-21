App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate new Jharkhand Assembly building, waterways project

Though the date of the programme has not yet been fixed, the chief minister has requested the prime minister to visit the state for the inauguration on any day after September 15, the official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Jharkhand state Assembly building and a waterways project in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had called on the prime minister in New Delhi on August 20, requesting him to inaugurate the new Assembly building here and Waterways Development Port Project in Sahibganj, to which he has agreed, an official release said.

Though the date of the programme has not yet been fixed, the chief minister has requested the prime minister to visit the state for the inauguration on any day after September 15, it said.

Das also apprised the prime minister about other ongoing developmental projects in the state.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #India

