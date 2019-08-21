PM Modi to inaugurate new Jharkhand Assembly building, waterways project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Jharkhand state Assembly building and a waterways project in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had called on the prime minister in New Delhi on August 20, requesting him to inaugurate the new Assembly building here and Waterways Development Port Project in Sahibganj, to which he has agreed, an official release said.

Though the date of the programme has not yet been fixed, the chief minister has requested the prime minister to visit the state for the inauguration on any day after September 15, it said.