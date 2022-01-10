PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival on January 12

PM Narendra Modi (file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda which is observed as National Youth Day. He will inaugurate the event via video-conferencing, the PMO said.

Modi tweeted, "On the 12th, I would be taking part in the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing. Apart from asking my young friends to join the programme, I also urge them to share their inputs as well. Always a delight to hear from India’s talented youth."

The festival aims to shape the minds of India’s youth and transform them into a united force for nation building, the PMO said. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual & cultural integration.

It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', it added.

This year, in view of the emerging Covid situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually on January 12-13.

The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes.

In line with the youth-led development and motivating youngsters to solve the emerging issues and challenges, the themes will include environment, climate and SDG led growth; tech, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom; and national character, nation building and home grown, it said.

Recorded video capsules of Puducherry, Auroville, Immersive City Experience, indigenous sport games and folk dances among others will be shown to the participants during the festival.

There will also be open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians followed by live performance in the evening. Virtual yoga session will be organised in the morning, it said.

During the event, Modi will unveil selected essays on Mere Sapno ka Bharat and Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement. These essays have been selected from submissions by over one lakh youth on the two themes, the PMO said.

He will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore.

With focus on the Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6,400 trainees per year. He will also inaugurate the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry government at a cost of about Rs 23 crore. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people.