PM Modi to inaugurate 'National Youth Festival' in Hubballi today

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

The 26th edition of the festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival here on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

According to officials, the festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', they said, adding that the theme of this year's festival is 'Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat'.

Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground here, which will be attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.

More than 30,000 youth are expected to attend the inaugural function where the Prime Minister will share his vision with them.