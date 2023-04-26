 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate National Games in Goa in October: CM Pramod Sawant

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Pramod Sawant was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Indian Olympic Association chairperson P T Usha for reviewing preparations for the Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games in Goa in October 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Indian Olympic Association chairperson P T Usha for reviewing preparations for the Games.

State Sports Minister Govind Gaude also attended the meeting.

"Tentatively, the inauguration will be held on October 23 or 24, depending on the appointment of the PM," the chief minister later told reporters.