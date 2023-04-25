English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to inaugurate medical college in Silvassa, hold roadshow in Daman

    Later in the evening, the PM is scheduled to hold a 16-kilometer-long roadshow in Daman town of the Union Territory, they said.

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
    PM Modi to inaugurate medical college in Silvassa, hold roadshow in Daman

    PM Modi to inaugurate medical college in Silvassa, hold roadshow in Daman

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Silvassa town and launch various projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu during his visit on Tuesday, government officials said.

    Later in the evening, the PM is scheduled to hold a 16-kilometer-long roadshow in Daman town of the Union Territory, they said.

    As per the schedule released by the officials, Modi will reach Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, on Tuesday to inaugurate the centrally-funded 'NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute' and other allied buildings on the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

    This only medical college in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of growing aspirations of the region's people, around 40 per cent of whom are tribals.

    Its infrastructure features state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-storey library, academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty and hostel for students, and provision for outdoor and indoor games.

    Related stories

    After taking a round of the newly-built medical college and other facilities which are part of the institute, the PM will address a gathering at Sayli village near Silvassa.

    From the same venue, he would inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects for the entire Union Territory located adjoining Gujarat. In all, the PM will launch projects worth Rs 4,804.64 crore during his day-long visit, said the officials.

    In the evening, Modi will travel to Daman town of the Union Territory where he will hold a 16-km-long roadshow, which will pass from a newly-developed seafront road, they said.

    With an aim to turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot, the development of a state-of-the-art infrastructure project called 'Devka Promenade and Seafront' was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 165.10 crore, said a release.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Daman #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Silvassa
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 08:52 am