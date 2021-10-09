MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar airport on October 20

The first flight during the inaugural ceremony will arrive carrying the President of Sri Lanka, along with 125 delegates and Boudh pilgrims from the island nation, a senior government official said.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20 and will also lay the foundation stone of a medical college.

In view of the inauguration of the international airport, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with BJP leaders and officials of Kushinagar here on Friday.

The prime minister will address a public meeting from the seven hectare Barwa farm and the chief minister issued instructions to MPs and MLAs to stay in Kushinagar and take stock of preparations.

The CM will visit Kushinagar on October 12 or 13. CM Yogi said the first flight during the inaugural ceremony will land from Sri Lanka, carrying the President of Sri Lanka along with delegates.

Close
Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Deoria MP Dr Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Kushinagar BJP president Premchandra Mishra and MLAs were also present during the meeting.
 (With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kushinagar Airport #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Oct 9, 2021 09:27 am

