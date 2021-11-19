PM Modi to inaugurate 'InFinity Forum' on fintech on December 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 3 inaugurate the 'InFinity Forum' on fintech, which among other things will discuss and come up with actionable insights into how technology can be leveraged by the fintech industry for inclusive growth.

The event is being hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the aegis of Government of India (GoI) in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021, in virtual mode.

Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the forum, the IFSC Authority said in a statement.

Modi will inaugurate the 'InFinity Forum' on December 3.

Some of the key speakers in the event include Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

InFinity Forum is IFSCA’s flagship financial technology and global thought leadership event which unites the world’s leading minds in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the fintech industry for inclusive growth, the statement added.

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.