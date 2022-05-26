English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival

    'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event and being held on May 27 and 28.

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi said at the summit. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi said at the summit. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival here on Friday and interact with kisan drone pilots as well as witness open-air drone demonstrations. 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event and being held on May 27 and 28.

    Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' on May 27 at 10 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

    The prime minister will interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the statement said.

    Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies and drone startups will participate in the festival. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition, it said.

    The mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India drone taxi prototype, among others, it said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #drone festival #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: May 26, 2022 11:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.