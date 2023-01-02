 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Science Congress virtually on Tuesday

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The focal theme of this year's Science Congress is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate through video conferencing the 108th edition of the Indian Science Congress which is meeting in Nagpur on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The previous edition of the Indian Science Congress, a key event in the science calendar, was held in Bengaluru in January 2020. The five-day 108th session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

This is perhaps the first time in nearly two decades that the prime minister will not be physically present at the gathering of top scientists from across the spectrum, apparently due to his packed schedule.

In 2004, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to skip the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress held in Chandigarh due to bad weather. He also had to travel to Islamabad the next day to attend the SAARC Summit.

The focal theme of this year's Science Congress is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment." The annual Congress will see discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment, and the role of science and technology in achieving these objectives.

Secretaries of science departments are expected to present a 2030 roadmap in their respective fields on Tuesday. The event will also feature deliberations on a range of subjects, including on the Covid pandemic, advances in computer sciences, cancer research, space sciences, and vaccines.