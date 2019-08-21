PM Modi to inaugurate Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in Delhi on September 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Garvi Gujarat Bhavan", built by the Gujarat government, in New Delhi on September 2, deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said here on August 21.

The Bhavan, located on Akbar Road, has facilities like a yoga centre, conference hall, library, restaurant and gymnasium.

"Though the 'Gujarat Bhavan' was functional in Delhi, the new Garvi Gujarat Bhavan has been built taking into account the changing times and increase in requirements and demands," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

He said the Central government provided 7,066 square metre land for the building, for which the Gujarat government has made the payment.

"We have built a grand 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' at the cost of Rs 131 crore on that land. It has 19 suites, 59 rooms, conference halls, four lounges, yoga centre, library and gymnasium among other facilities. The prime minister will inaugurate the building on September 2," said the deputy chief minister.

The Gujarat government has organised a cultural programme at Vigyan Bhavan on September 2.