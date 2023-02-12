 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to inaugurate first section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway today

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

PM Modi will launch road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore from Dausa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, with the new stretch set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said.

Modi will launch road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore from Dausa.

The PMO said Modi's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in "New India" is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world class expressways across the country.