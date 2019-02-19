PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of metro rail project in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would on March 4 inaugurate the first phase of the Metro Rail Project in Ahmedabad and the newly-built civil hospital, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was told Tuesday.

The first trial run on the 6.5 km route of the metro rail was successfully conducted recently.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the first phase of metro train service in Ahmedabad on March 4," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said during question hour.

PM Modi would also inaugurate newly-built 1200-bed civil hospital in Ahmedabad on the same day, he said.

The prime minister would also inaugurate a cancer hospital, an eye hospital and a dental hospital, constructed in the existing premises of the civil hospital, known as Med City.

"The existing civil hospital has 2,000 beds. Now, we have also built a 1200-bed hospital in the same campus at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore. We have also built a cancer hospital, an eye hospital and a dental hospital in the Med City. The PM will inaugurate all these four hospitals on March 4," the deputy chief minister said.