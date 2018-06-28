App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate facilities at AIIMS, Safdarjung on June 29

At the event to be held at AIIMS, he will inaugurate a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital as also dedicate a 500-bed New Emergency Block there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a super speciality and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital here on June 29.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre for Aging at AIIMS. It will provide the elderly population with multi-speciality healthcare. The planned facility will have 200 general ward beds, an official statement said here.

At the event to be held at AIIMS, he will inaugurate a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital as also dedicate a 500-bed New Emergency Block there.

He will dedicate a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre, the statement said.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #AIIMS #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.