PM Modi to inaugurate eight sewage treatment plants in Uttarakhand on Sep 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate online eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) set up at different places in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange project on September 29, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on September 26.

Out of the eight STPs, built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, four are in Haridwar, two in Rishikesh and one each in Muni-ki-Reti and Badrinath, he said.

Together these STPs will have a capacity of treating 152.5 million litres of sewage per day, Rawat said, adding that the solid waste generated by the plants will be used as compost.