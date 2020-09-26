172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-to-inaugurate-eight-sewage-treatment-plants-in-uttarakhand-on-sep-29-5889581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate eight sewage treatment plants in Uttarakhand on Sep 29

Out of the eight STPs, built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, four are in Haridwar, two in Rishikesh and one each in Muni ki Reti and Badrinath, he said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate online eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) set up at different places in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange project on September 29, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on September 26.

Out of the eight STPs, built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, four are in Haridwar, two in Rishikesh and one each in Muni-ki-Reti and Badrinath, he said.

Together these STPs will have a capacity of treating 152.5 million litres of sewage per day, Rawat said, adding that the solid waste generated by the plants will be used as compost.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Namami Gange Project #PM Modi #Uttarakhand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.